The Las Vegas Raiders Place Chandler Jones on Non-Football Illness List Amid Social Media Drama

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the decision to place Chandler Jones, the Pro Bowl defensive end, on the non-football illness list. This move comes after a series of bizarre social media posts made Jones, who has been absent from the team’s practices and inactive for the first two games of the season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have not officially announced the placement of Jones on the non-football illness list. However, Rapoport’s sources indicate that this decision was made to allow Jones to address a personal issue. If his situation improves, he will be welcomed back to the team.

Jones joined the Raiders last season after an impressive 2021 Pro Bowl performance with the Arizona Cardinals. His absence from the team coincided with a series of explicit social media posts beginning on September 5. Jones expressed his dissatisfaction with the Raiders organization, stating that he did not want to play for the team anymore.

In subsequent posts, Jones claimed that the Raiders had denied him access to their facilities and sent a crisis response team to his house. He also shared a text conversation with head coach Josh McDaniels and made unfounded accusations against Raiders owner Mark Davis. Jones later stated that his social media account had been hacked.

Chandler Jones is a veteran of eleven NFL seasons and has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times. Known for his pass-rushing abilities, Jones was an important part of the Raiders’ defense last season. He recorded 4.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three fumble recoveries, and three passes defended.

As of now, no further details about Jones’ health or state of mind have been made public. The Raiders have taken this step to allow him the necessary time to address his personal situation and hopefully return to the team when he is ready.

