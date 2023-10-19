Preliminary Report Reveals Poor Weather Conditions as Possible Cause of Deadly Kentucky Plane Crash

A preliminary report released the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) sheds light on the deadly plane crash that occurred in Whitesville, Kentucky last month. The crash claimed the lives of flight instructor Timothy A. “Junior” McKellar, Jr. and student pilot Connor W. Quisenberry. The report indicates that the plane was flying through poor weather conditions when it went down.

The Piper PA28, operated Eagle Flight Academy in Owensboro, was completely destroyed when it crashed in a heavily wooded area on September 27. According to the report, McKellar and Quisenberry were on the return leg of a night cross-country flight, flying from Bowling Green to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport. The preliminary report highlights that this was their first time flying together.

Investigators utilized the flight instructor’s Snapchat posts and air traffic control records to piece together a timeline of the aviation accident. The report reveals that McKellar had posted a snapshot of their flight path on Snapchat, which displayed storms approaching their route. He captioned the photo, describing the storms as “like a group of pissed off hornets.” Approximately 29 minutes later, McKellar contacted air traffic control, who informed him of heavy to extreme rain in the area. McKellar then requested an instrument flight rules clearance, indicating that he may have needed to rely on instruments for navigation due to poor visibility.

The NTSB report shows that the plane made various turns as it attempted to navigate away from the storms. Air traffic control instructed McKellar to head east, but he reported that the plane was experiencing “pretty extreme turbulence.” The flight track indicated a continuing right descending turn, and there was no further communication from McKellar. The plane’s last known position was 2,200 ft. in altitude, about 1,000 ft. northwest of the large debris field.

Although the preliminary report does not pinpoint a specific cause for the crash, it does reveal that the plane’s left wing broke off from the fuselage. Other parts of the plane were scattered throughout the wreckage. A pilot who is also a meteorologist speculates that extreme turbulence may have been responsible for tearing the plane apart. This type of aircraft is not designed to withstand severe weather conditions, such as those that occurred on the night of September 27 in Western Kentucky.

It is important to note that the NTSB’s final report, which will include a probable cause for the crash, may take months, a year, or longer to be completed.