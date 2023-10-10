Netflix India’s Failure to Compete with Prime Video: A Content Strategy Misstep

Netflix, the global streaming giant, has been struggling to increase its subscriptions in India, failing to rival its main competitor, Prime Video. According to an AllianceBernstein report, the main reason for Netflix India’s failure is its inability to cater to the preferences of local viewers. Only 12% of Netflix’s content appeals to Indian audiences, while Prime Video offers around 60% of content that resonates with them.

Since its launch in India, Netflix has seemingly overlooked the importance of understanding the viewing tastes and habits of Indian audiences. Instead, they have provided the same content that has been successful in the United States and other foreign countries. This lack of localization is a significant misstep.

Moreover, Netflix India has shown little interest in the South Indian market, focusing primarily on the North and Hindi content. This is surprising considering the availability of numerous OTT (over-the-top) options catering to Hindi audiences, such as Zee5, SonyLIV, and Hotstar. Neglecting the South Indian customer base is a serious hindrance to Netflix’s growth in the Indian market, which explains why it lags behind Prime Video.

Currently, Hotstar dominates the Indian streaming platform market with a substantial subscription base. One of the key reasons for Hotstar’s success is its ability to offer content in various languages, targeting a diverse range of audiences. Additionally, Hotstar’s live cricket streaming has attracted a significant number of subscribers, further boosting its popularity.

In order to compete effectively in the Indian market, Netflix must make a concerted effort to localize its content and expand its focus beyond Hindi and North India. Understanding the unique preferences of different regions and offering a variety of language options will be crucial for Netflix’s success in India.

In conclusion, Netflix India’s failure to cater to local viewers and its lack of focus on the South Indian market have significantly hindered its growth and put it behind Prime Video and Hotstar in the Indian streaming platform race. Only adapting its content strategy to resonate with Indian audiences and expanding its regional offerings can Netflix hope to compete effectively in this rapidly growing market.

Definitions:

– OTT: Over-the-top, refers to streaming platforms that deliver content directly to viewers over the internet,passing traditional television distribution.

Sources:

AllianceBernstein report.