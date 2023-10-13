Netflix Plans to Open Permanent Stores Featuring Merchandise and In-Store Dining

Netflix is looking to expand its revenue stream opening permanent stores, known as Netflix House. The company is set to debut its first two locations in the U.S. in 2025, with plans for global expansion in the future. The stores will not only sell merchandise based on popular Netflix shows but also offer curated in-store dining and live events.

Netflix House aims to provide fans with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of their favorite movies and TV shows. The stores will offer a wide range of merchandise, allowing customers to bring a piece of their beloved Netflix content home with them. Additionally, the in-store dining experience will feature items from the streaming platform’s food-based reality shows, catering to various dining preferences, from fast casual to high-end options.

This move is not Netflix’s first foray into retail and dining. The company already operates an online merchandise store that sells items related to its shows. Moreover, Netflix has partnered with Walmart to open in-store Netflix hubs in thousands of Walmart stores across the United States, selling merchandise and gift cards.

In the past, Netflix has also created numerous pop-up experiences in different cities. These temporary stores have allowed fans to engage with limited-edition merchandise and interactive displays featuring life-size versions of memorable Netflix characters.

Recently, Netflix ventured into the restaurant industry with the opening of its first-ever pop-up restaurant, Netflix Bites. This dining experience featured renowned chefs from Netflix shows, providing fans with an elevated culinary experience inspired their favorite food programming.

With the expansion into permanent stores, Netflix aims to deepen its connection with fans and create immersive experiences beyond the screen.

Sources: Bloomberg