Netflix Plans to Raise Prices on Ad-Free Subscription Service After Hollywood Actor Strike

Netflix is considering increasing prices for its ad-free subscription service in multiple markets around the world, with the potential for the U.S. or Canada to be the starting point. The price hikes are expected to be implemented after the ongoing Hollywood actor strike comes to an end. The strike, initiated members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in July, primarily revolves around concerns related to wages, artificial intelligence, and workplace safety in video game companies.

While no specific details about the price increases have been revealed, Netflix has been holding off on raising prices while other major streaming services have done so over the past year. Netflix discontinued its $9.99/month ad-free tier in the U.S. in July, and now offers a $6.99/month ad-supported plan alongside a $15.49/month standard ad-free plan.

In addition to Netflix’s potential price hike, other streaming services are also adjusting their subscription fees. Disney+ is set to raise the price of its premium ad-free plan to $13.99/month, while Hulu’s ad-free plan will increase to $17.99/month. Amazon Prime Video will introduce a new ad-free tier next year for $2.99, while its basic Prime Video service will include ads.

Last year, Netflix took steps to combat practices like password sharing in order to boost revenue. Although the crackdown initially resulted in a loss of 200,000 subscribers, the streaming service saw a significant increase in subscribers earlier this year, indicating that the measures may be yielding positive results.

