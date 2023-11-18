New Article: Amon-Ra St. Brown to Star in Upcoming “Quarterback” Sequel

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is set to take center stage as the main subject in an upcoming sequel to the popular Netflix series “Quarterback.” While the official announcement is yet to be made, insiders reveal that St. Brown has been followed closely NFL Films cameramen for months in preparation for the new docuseries, according to Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.

Unlike its predecessor that focused solely on quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota, the “Quarterback” sequel intends to broaden its scope and showcase the diverse talents of players beyond the realm of signal-calling. This shift in focus reflects a growing appreciation for the impactful contributions of players across different positions on the field.

The original “Quarterback” series, produced Peyton Manning’s entertainment company Omaha Productions, garnered great success with 3.3 million views and a top-three ranking among original streaming shows during its debut week. The overwhelmingly positive response prompted Netflix to greenlight a second season only five days after the series premiered.

While Manning initially aimed to feature more quarterbacks in the sequel, securing commitments from starting players before the 2023 regular season proved challenging. Some players expressed concerns that participating in the series might become a distraction. Manning, being the persuasive ambassador he is, assured hesitant players that appearing in the show could lead to Super Bowl success, much like Mahomes. However, not all quarterbacks were convinced, as evidenced Lions quarterback Jared Goff declining the opportunity.

Stepping into the spotlight is Amon-Ra St. Brown, who made his mark last year when he earned his first Pro Bowl selection after surpassing 1,100 receiving yards in his second NFL season. In 2023, the 24-year-old wide receiver continues to impress with 821 receiving yards in just eight games, currently ranking seventh in the league.

The forthcoming “Quarterback” sequel will provide an exciting platform for viewers to appreciate and celebrate the remarkable skills and achievements of players like Amon-Ra St. Brown who have often remained in the shadows of their quarterback counterparts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. When will the “Quarterback” sequel be officially announced?

As of now, an official announcement regarding the “Quarterback” sequel has not been made. However, insiders have confirmed that Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will be the central focus of the upcoming docuseries.

2. Who produced the original “Quarterback” series?

The original “Quarterback” series was produced Omaha Productions, a company founded former quarterback Peyton Manning.

3. Will the sequel continue to focus solely on quarterbacks?

No, the sequel to “Quarterback” aims to broaden its focus and explore the talents and achievements of players beyond the realm of quarterbacks. The series intends to shed light on the diverse contributions made players across various positions on the football field.