Illinois Ranked Among the Top States with Burdensome Litigation Environment

A recent report has highlighted Illinois as one of the states with the most challenging legal climate in the country. While Illinois is known for its significant number of class action lawsuits relating to the food and beverage industry, it is also grappling with the impact of the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA).

The American Tort Reform Foundation (ATRF) classified Illinois, particularly Cook County, as the second-worst “judicial hellhole” in over a decade. The state has gained notoriety for allowing no-injury lawsuits and having plaintiff-friendly consumer protection laws. The ATRF report points out that Illinois is on par with California and New York when it comes to food and beverage class actions.

However, it is the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act that has become particularly problematic. The Illinois Supreme Court ruled that each instance of biometric data collection counts as a separate violation, leading to an alarming number of distinct claims. This interpretation of the statute has created a breeding ground for excessive litigation.

Currently, there are more than 1,100 Biometric Information Privacy Act cases pending in Illinois state and federal courts, with just a handful of law firms representing the majority of the plaintiffs. This concentration of cases has overwhelmed the legal system and further illustrates the challenge of the state’s litigation environment.

In addition to the impact of the Biometric Information Privacy Act, recent changes in the law have raised concerns about increased costs for rideshare companies. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a legislation removing liability protections for these companies, which the ATRF states could lead to significant financial burdens and potentially limit transportation options for residents.

The economic consequences of the challenging legal climate in Illinois are substantial. A study conducted the U.S. Chamber of Commerce ranked Illinois sixth among states for the number of nuclear verdicts, which are settlements exceeding $10 million. As a result, Illinoisans face a high “tort tax,” with the average resident paying approximately $1,700 per year, making it one of the highest in the country.

These findings highlight the urgent need for reforms to address the excessive litigation and burdensome legal climate in Illinois. Without changes, businesses and consumers will continue to bear the brunt of the state’s costly and inefficient legal system.