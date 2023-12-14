Controversy Surrounds Proposed Gondola Project to Dodger Stadium

A newly released environmental impact report has detailed the potential consequences of a proposed gondola system that would transport thousands of people through the air to Dodger Stadium on game days. The 3,700-page report L.A. Metro highlights both the benefits and negative impacts of the Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit (LA ART) gondola system.

While the report acknowledges significant concerns regarding the disruption of scenic vistas, cultural and historic resources, and even the disturbance of human remains, these issues are primarily linked to the construction phase of the project, rather than the operation of the gondolas. Nathan Click, a spokesperson for Climate Resolve, the nonprofit organization behind the development of the gondolas, assures that the construction impact will be temporary and all significant impacts will be resolved once the project is completed.

Supporters of the gondolas argue that they would provide free rides to individuals with Dodger tickets on game days, effectively reducing the number of vehicles on local roads up to 5,000 and eliminating the need for approximately 3,000 cars in the stadium parking lots per game. The proposed route for the gondolas would run on aerial cables from Union Station in downtown LA, passing over Chinatown and the 110 freeway before reaching the Dodger Stadium parking lot.

However, opponents of the project raise concerns regarding the impact on LA State Historic Park, as the gondola cars would fly over the park at just 26 feet above the ground every 23 seconds in each direction. Critics argue that this would significantly diminish the value of the park. The environmental impact report also indicates that more than 100 trees, including over 80 trees within the park, would need to be removed, along with the demolition of at least one building.

Some experts suggest that a more efficient alternative would be to expand the already-existing Dodger Express bus service and electrify the buses, which they assert would be 20 times more efficient per passenger trip than the gondola system.

The decision on whether to proceed with the gondola project is set to be made Metro’s board in January, with multiple city and state agencies scheduled to vote as well. If approved and completed as planned, the gondola system could potentially be operational in time for the 2028 Olympics.