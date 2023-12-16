Increasing Number of Families in New York Turning to Homeschooling

A recent report has highlighted a significant rise in the number of families in New York opting for homeschooling over traditional classroom education. This trend in home education has been found to be twice the national average, with a staggering increase of 178% compared to pre-pandemic figures.

The City School District of Albany has experienced a 57% surge in homeschool enrollment since the 2017-2018 academic year. Despite the regulations imposed the state, which some argue can be burdensome for families, the popularity of homeschooling continues to soar.

According to TJ Schmidt from the Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA), many families have chosen to leave New York due to the state’s regulations, particularly in New York City. Florida has become a popular destination for homeschooling families, as the state offers various homeschooling options, including participation in sports activities.

Emily D’Vertola, an education policy analyst from the Empire Center, emphasized the financial challenges faced homeschooling families in New York. Not only do they pay for all educational expenses and materials out of pocket, but they are also still required to pay taxes in the district they have opted out of. In contrast, 32 other states have school choice programs that allow families to use education funds towards homeschooling or alternative schools. Unfortunately, New York currently lacks such a program.

D’Vertola suggests that the state should consider reducing the barriers to school choice, especially for high-need families residing in failing districts or those with students requiring special education. This could provide greater flexibility and accessibility for families seeking alternative educational options.

The increasing number of families choosing homeschooling in New York reflects a growing desire for personalized education and a shift away from traditional classroom settings. As this trend continues, it will be essential for policymakers to address the needs of homeschooling families and explore innovative solutions to support their educational choices.