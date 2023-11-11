New Housing Bylaw in Montreal Expected to Surpass Old Social Housing Policy

Montreal’s housinglaw, known as the Bylaw for a Diverse Metropolis, is projected to have a greater impact on social housing than the city’s previous policy, according to a report card released the city’s housing department. The two-year-oldlaw, initiated the Projet Montréal administration, requires developers to include social, affordable, and family housing units in most new projects. The report suggests that thelaw could generate commitments for over 900 social housing units per year based on data from the first two years of implementation.

However, critics of thelaw, including opposition members at city hall and the Montreal board of trade, are calling for its suspension. They argue that thelaw is flawed and has not resulted in the construction of any new social housing units since it went into effect. Instead, developers have been opting to pay financial compensation or sell property to the city as alternatives to building the required units.

The opposition at city hall claims that the current economic context in Montreal, including increased construction costs and a decrease in housing starts, is not conducive to the implementation of thelaw. They are urging the Projet Montréal administration to reevaluate the policy and make necessary changes.

The Montreal board of trade also supports the suspension of thelaw and suggests finding a solution that takes into account the funds provided the governments of Canada and Quebec. They propose supporting real estate developers and expediting the approval of residential projects.

Despite the criticisms, the report card indicates that the Bylaw for a Diverse Metropolis has the potential to make a significant impact on social housing in Montreal. As discussions continue, it remains to be seen if any changes will be made to thelaw to address the concerns raised its opponents.

FAQ

1. What is the Bylaw for a Diverse Metropolis?

The Bylaw for a Diverse Metropolis is a housinglaw in Montreal that requires developers to include social, affordable, and family housing units in most new projects.

2. How many social housing units could be generated each year under thelaw?

According to the report card, the Bylaw for a Diverse Metropolis could generate commitments for over 900 social housing units per year based on data from the first two years of implementation.

3. Why are critics calling for the suspension of thelaw?

Critics argue that thelaw is flawed and has not resulted in the construction of any new social housing units. They believe that the current economic context in Montreal is not conducive to the implementation of thelaw.

4. What alternative options do developers have under thelaw?

Developers can choose to pay financial compensation or sell property to the city as alternatives to building the required social housing units.

5. What is the board of trade’s suggestion for addressing the issues with thelaw?

The board of trade suggests suspending thelaw and finding a solution that considers the funds provided the governments of Canada and Quebec. They propose supporting real estate developers and expediting the approval of residential projects.