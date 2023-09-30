Apple Reportedly Eyeing $2 Billion Formula 1 Streaming Deal

According to a report in Business F1 magazine, Apple is said to be considering a significant investment in Formula 1, with an offer worth approximately $2 billion per year. This deal would grant Apple exclusive streaming rights for Formula 1 racing, making it the sole provider of live broadcasts for the sport.

The potential value of Apple’s deal would be double the current revenue generated from global TV rights in Formula 1. The success of MLS Season Pass is said to have sparked Apple’s interest in securing the rights to Formula 1. If the deal were to materialize, Apple’s Formula 1 content would likely be available alongside MLS and Apple TV+ in the Apple TV app, as a standalone subscription.

However, it is important to note that Apple would not immediately obtain global streaming rights due to existing contracts with broadcasters worldwide. The report suggests that Apple would include an agreement in the contract, allowing for the expansion of territories as rights become available in different markets. Presently, US rights are tied up with ESPN until 2025, which aligns with the potential start of the Apple-F1 deal. The suggested contract would span seven years, with global rights possibly becoming available after five years, as the current media contracts for Formula 1 expire on or before 2029.

Apple’s Apple TV+ content division already has a vested interest in Formula 1. The company is producing a high-budget film about Formula 1, starring Brad Pitt, and is also working on a documentary featuring racing legend Lewis Hamilton. Although filming of the Formula 1 movie commenced in July, it has been put on hold due to an ongoing actor’s strike.

While it remains uncertain whether Apple will ultimately secure a Formula 1 streaming deal, the company has been rumored to be considering partnerships with various sports leagues, including the NBA, English Premier League, and NFL Sunday Ticket. Apple has already secured the MLS Season Pass and MLB Friday Night Baseball.

Sources: Business F1 Magazine