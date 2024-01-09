Colorado Representative Faces Investigation following Alleged Altercation with Ex-Husband

An investigation is currently underway involving Representative Lauren Boebert from Colorado regarding an alleged physical altercation with her ex-husband. The incident reportedly took place at a restaurant in Boebert’s district over the weekend. According to The Daily Beast, the Colorado Republican is under investigation for the incident.

Authorities have confirmed that there is an “active investigation” into the matter, although no additional details have been released at this time. CBS News reached out to Silt Police Chief Mike Kite for further information, but he did not provide any additional comments.

Boebert has denied the allegations, stating that she did not punch her ex-husband and that no arrests were made. She expressed her intention to consult with her lawyer regarding the false claims made against her and explore all legal options available.

This incident comes after Boebert filed for divorce in April, which was finalized a few months later. Her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, has stated that he does not wish to press charges related to the alleged altercation.

It’s worth noting that this is not the first time Boebert has faced controversy. Earlier this year, she was escorted out of a performance of “Beetlejuice” in Denver due to disruptive behavior. Boebert later issued an apology, citing the challenges of her public and difficult divorce as a contributing factor.

Boebert, who narrowly won reelection in Colorado’s 3rd district in 2022, recently announced her plan to run in a neighboring district more favorable to conservatives in 2024. In a statement, she mentioned that the alleged incident over the weekend is yet another reason for her decision to move.

As the investigation continues, further details regarding the alleged altercation between Boebert and her ex-husband may emerge.