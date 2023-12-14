Rep. Kevin McCarthy Resigns from Office, Leaving House Republicans in a Precarious Position

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as Speaker of the House in October, has announced his resignation from office at the end of this month. His departure comes as a blow to Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans, further diminishing the GOP majority and making passing legislation in 2024 even more challenging.

In an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, McCarthy wrote, “No matter the odds, or personal cost, we did the right thing. That may seem out of fashion in Washington these days, but delivering results for the American people is still celebrated across the country.” He added, “It is in this spirit that I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started.”

While McCarthy did not elaborate on his next move, he expressed his commitment to supporting the next generation of leaders and continuing to recruit talented individuals for elected office. His departure before the special election to replace Rep. George Santos further narrows the Republican majority, leaving them with just a three-vote margin before requiring Democratic support to pass measures.

McCarthy’s resignation presents fresh challenges for the GOP. They have already faced difficulties in passing appropriations bills this fall, and their slimmer majority next year could make it even more challenging to pass GOP messaging bills or an impeachment resolution during an important election year.

The vacant seat in McCarthy’s solidly Republican district in Bakersfield, California, will lead to a special election. However, the seat will remain unoccupied for several months due to California state law. The governor must set a special election within two weeks of the vacancy, and it must be conducted 126 to 140 days after the governor’s proclamation.

Speaker Mike Johnson wished McCarthy well in a statement, highlighting McCarthy’s service to the American people and his constituents. McCarthy’s speakership, which lasted only 269 days, was the third-shortest in history. Despite the challenges he faced, McCarthy remained committed to delivering results for the American people.