University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill Resigns Amid Controversy

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has resigned following a contentious hearing on antisemitism, where she faced criticism for her response to questions regarding the protection of Jewish students on campus. House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik praised Magill’s resignation as the first step towards addressing the issue of antisemitism in higher education institutions.

Stefanik expressed her support for the resignation, stating that it was the “bare minimum” required to address the pervasive problem of antisemitism. She further emphasized the need for a comprehensive Congressional investigation into the universities’ handling of antisemitism, including their administrative practices, faculty, funding, and overall leadership.

Magill faced widespread backlash for her remarks during the House hearing, where she and representatives from Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology were questioned about their institutions’ responses to the rise in anti-Jewish hate. Stefanik directly asked the university presidents if “calling for the genocide of Jews” would violate their schools’ codes of conduct. Magill and her counterparts sidestepped the question, leading to further criticism.

The hearing prompted the GOP-led committee to launch an investigation into universities’ efforts to combat antisemitism on college campuses. House Education Committee Chair Virginia Foxx also celebrated Magill’s resignation, criticizing her equivocation during the hearing.

While Magill’s resignation has been praised some, others have expressed support for the remaining university presidents. Mark Gorenberg, chair of the MIT Corporation, voiced his full support for MIT President Sally Kornbluth, highlighting her leadership in addressing antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of hate.

The controversy surrounding Magill’s resignation highlights the ongoing discussion around antisemitism in higher education institutions and the need for universities to actively combat hate and protect their students.