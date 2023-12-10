Identity Fraud in Rental Applications on the Rise

Fraudulent housing applications are on the rise, impacting the profit margins of major multifamily landlords. The emergence of social media platforms like TikTok is proving to be a breeding ground for renters looking to commit document and identity fraud. Videos are being posted on these platforms, offering tutorials on how to deceive landlords and gain approval for rental units. Once approved, these fraudsters move in, only to evade paying rent and disappear when eviction proceedings begin.

The National Multifamily Housing Council has noted the growing trend of individuals learning fraudulent tactics through social media platforms. TikTok, X, Reddit, and other online communities have become hotspots for sharing tips on committing housing fraud. Landlords are growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of law enforcement response, especially as the popularity of online leasing continues to fuel real estate fraud.

A report from the FBI reveals that internet-based real estate crimes have skyrocketed from $213 million in 2020 to $397 million in the past year. This significant increase highlights the urgency for stronger measures against fraud in the rental application process.

Industry leaders have not been immune to these fraudulent activities. Ric Campo, CEO of Camden Property Trust, personally fell victim to identity fraud when someone attempted to rent a unit from a competitor using his identity, causing damage to his credit score. Campo, along with the CEO of Mid-America Apartment Communities, expressed concern over the prevalence of renter fraud, particularly in markets like Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

American Landmark Apartments reported last year that an alarming 40 percent of monthly applications they received were fraudulent. A survey conducted Snappt also revealed a sharp increase in fraud reported landlords, rising from 66 percent before the pandemic to 85 percent.

The pursuit of these fraudsters poses a significant challenge for landlords. Without proper identification, it becomes nearly impossible to take legal action against these individuals. Although TikTok prohibits attempts to defraud or scam users on its platform, it allows certain content deemed to be educational or documentary in nature.

As the issue continues to grow, it is crucial for landlords, law enforcement, and social media platforms to collaborate on effective strategies to combat identity fraud in rental applications.