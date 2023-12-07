Rental Scams on the Rise: How to Protect Yourself

Rental scams are becoming increasingly common, especially on social media platforms, as scammers take advantage of desperate house hunters. One woman in Sydney, Fiona Mathebula, lost $3200 in an elaborate fake Airbnb scheme.

Mathebula, a South African expat, found herself urgently searching for a rental after her flatmate had to move overseas. With a vacancy rate of just 1.2 percent in Sydney, her lack of rental history put her at a disadvantage.

Unable to find an apartment through traditional channels, Mathebula turned to Facebook marketplace where she came across an attractive one-bedroom apartment in Haymarket. The ad claimed the apartment was available for 12 months at $420 a week.

Mathebula contacted the woman who claimed to be the owner of the apartment, but when she asked to inspect the property, her request was ignored. The woman insisted that the rental had to be booked through Airbnb, and sent Mathebula a link to make the reservation.

Unbeknownst to Mathebula, the link led her to a fake Airbnb website that appeared remarkably similar to the real one. Convinced the positive reviews, Mathebula entered her Airbnb account details and made a payment of $3200 for the apartment.

However, doubt set in, and Mathebula decided to check her bookings on the official Airbnb site. To her dismay, the apartment was nowhere to be found. She realized she had fallen victim to a rental scam.

This story is not unique. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has seen a 75 percent increase in rental scam losses and a 57 percent increase in reports of rental scams this year. About a third of these scams originate on social media.

To protect yourself from rental scams, it is crucial to always inspect a property before making any payments or sharing personal information. Additionally, do an online search using the wording of the rental advertisement to check for duplicates. It is also advisable to book through official accommodation services rather than relying on social media platforms.

Rental scams are on the rise, posing a significant threat to desperate renters. By being vigilant and following these precautions, individuals can protect themselves and avoid falling victim to these scams.