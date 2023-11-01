Former Assistant to Renowned Sculptor Accused of Sexual Abuse

A bombshell lawsuit has been filed against Jerry Gorovoy, former assistant to Louise Bourgeois, a renowned French-American sculptor. The suit alleges that Gorovoy sexually abused Blair David Hines, a 22-year-old aspiring artist at the time, between December 2000 and June 2002. Hines claims that Gorovoy groomed him and subjected him to repeated abuse while he was working as Bourgeois’ archivist in New York City.

The lawsuit states that Hines, who had minimal connections and no experience in the city’s art world, was threatened Gorovoy when he rebuffed his advances. Gorovoy allegedly threatened to ruin Hines financially, legally, and professionally, prompting Hines to flee to Portugal in order to escape his abuser. Hines has suffered from PTSD, suicidal thoughts, shame, anxiety, and difficulty maintaining relationships as a result of Gorovoy’s alleged actions.

The complaint was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which allows victims of sexual assault to pursue civil claims even if they are beyond the statute of limitations for criminal charges. According to Hines’ legal team, the evidence corroborates his claims, and they are confident that the jury will hold Gorovoy liable.

FAQ

What is the Adult Survivors Act?

The Adult Survivors Act is a law in New York that extends the statute of limitations for sexual assault survivors to pursue civil claims. It provides a one-year lookback window during which victims can file lawsuits that would have otherwise been barred. The aim of the law is to facilitate accountability for survivors who missed their chance to pursue criminal charges.

Who is Louise Bourgeois?

Louise Bourgeois was a renowned French-American sculptor and artist. She gained fame in the 1980s and was known for her interdisciplinary approach to art. Bourgeois was reclusive and rarely left her Manhattan townhouse, with Jerry Gorovoy acting as her assistant and representative.

What are the allegations against Jerry Gorovoy?

Jerry Gorovoy is accused of grooming and sexually abusing Blair David Hines, an aspiring artist who worked as Bourgeois’ archivist. The alleged abuse took place between 2000 and 2002. Hines claims that Gorovoy threatened to ruin his life when he rejected his advances.

How has this affected Blair David Hines?

Hines suffered various psychological effects as a result of the alleged abuse, including PTSD, suicidal thoughts, shame, anxiety, and difficulty maintaining relationships. His career also suffered, as he had to retreat from the art world for more than a decade to focus on healing.