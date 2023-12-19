Title: Revitalizing Los Angeles: Transforming Mobility in the City of Angels

Summary:

As the traffic in Los Angeles continues to frustrate residents and visitors alike, the long overdue need for a mobility upgrade is becoming increasingly evident. In the book “Renewing the Dream: The Mobility Revolution and the Future of Los Angeles,” edited James Sanders, it is argued that the city must abandon its flawed strategies of wider freeways and excessive parking, and instead focus on expanding transit options, increasing density, and redesigning streets. The book showcases a collection of essays, interviews, and visual representations that make a compelling case for the transformation of Los Angeles.

L.A. is currently amidst a multi-decade effort to improve its metro and bus system, although it has faced some resistance in winning over riders. Nevertheless, the city’s reinvention is now a recognized policy, with several fragmented jurisdictions implementing changes such as reducing parking minimums, legalizing accessory dwelling units, and allowing for multi-apartment buildings. The densification of Los Angeles is no longer just an aspiration but a tangible reality.

One striking revelation is that the majority of new construction projects in the city consist of buildings with five apartments or more, reflecting a shift towards greater density. However, this transformation does not come without opposition. NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) sentiments are on the rise, as some residents resist the changing landscape and potential gentrification.

The efforts to revitalize Los Angeles require navigating complex local dynamics and addressing concerns about preserving neighborhood character and infrastructure. Despite the inherent challenges, the need for change is undeniable. By embracing a new approach to mobility, L.A. has the opportunity to shed its reputation for perpetual traffic congestion and transform into a more efficient and livable city.

Summary:

