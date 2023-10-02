Netflix Original Shows Renewed for 2023 and Beyond

Welcome to our guide of all the returning TV shows on Netflix that have been renewed for new seasons set to air in 2023, 2024, and beyond. This list includes every Netflix Original show confirmed for renewal, although there are still some shows that are pending or have been canceled.

For those interested in new shows coming to Netflix, you can check out our list of upcoming debut series.

English Language Shows

Some of the English language shows that have been renewed include:

“Big Mouth” – Will be returning for Seasons 7 and 8, with Season 8 being the final season.

– Will be returning for Seasons 7 and 8, with Season 8 being the final season. “Bridgerton” – Expected to release Season 3 in 2023.

– Expected to release Season 3 in 2023. “Cobra Kai” – Renewed for a final season.

– Renewed for a final season. “Emily in Paris” – Set to return for Season 4.

– Set to return for Season 4. “Stranger Things” – Season 5 will be the final season.

– Season 5 will be the final season. And many more!

Non-English Language Shows

There are also a variety of non-English language shows that have been renewed. These include:

“Baby Fever” – Danish show returning for Season 2.

– Danish show returning for Season 2. “Elite” – Spanish show renewed for Seasons 7 and 8, with Season 7 releasing in October 2023.

– Spanish show renewed for Seasons 7 and 8, with Season 7 releasing in October 2023. “Fauda” – Hebrew show coming back for Season 5.

– Hebrew show coming back for Season 5. “Lupin” – French show returning for Part 3 in October 2023.

– French show returning for Part 3 in October 2023. “Squid Game” – Korean show renewed for Season 2.

– Korean show renewed for Season 2. And many more!

These are just a few examples of the shows that have been renewed on Netflix. The streaming platform continues to provide a wide range of content for its subscribers, catering to different genres and languages. With the numerous renewals, fans can look forward to more seasons of their favorite shows in the coming years.

