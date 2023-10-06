Renergen Responds to Share Price Fall Amid Social Media Criticism

Renergen, a South African helium and LNG producer, has addressed the recent decline in its share price, which has fallen approximately 40% since June. The company released a statement in response to what it referred to as “recent negativity initiated on social media,” asserting that there have been no significant changes to its business strategy or outlook. The company emphasized that the decline in its share price should not be attributed to its fundamental performance.

In light of the criticism and potential misinformation circulating on social media platforms, Renergen stated that it would consider the comments and take appropriate action to protect the interests of its shareholders. CEO Stefano Marani also engaged with a persistent critic of the company on Twitter, highlighting the clear rules against misinformation set the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Renergen recently reported its second-quarter results, revealing an 88% increase in LNG production compared to the previous quarter. The company produced 1,564 tonnes of LNG, up from 823 tonnes in the first quarter. It also addressed a leak in its helium cold box, leading to repairs and performance testing, which are expected to be completed in November.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has granted Renergen environmental authorization for the second phase of work at its Virginia project.

