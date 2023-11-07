New Advisory Urges Social Media Giants to Combat Misinformation and Deepfakes

In a bid to combat the growing spread of misinformation and deepfakes, the Indian government has issued a new advisory to major social media companies. The advisory calls on these platforms to identify and remove content that violates rules within 36 hours of being reported to them. Failure to comply with this requirement could result in legal action.

Misinformation and deepfakes have become a pressing concern in today’s digital age. With the rapid spread of information on social media platforms, it has become increasingly difficult to distinguish fact from fiction. Deepfakes, in particular, present a unique challenge, as they use artificial intelligence to manipulate or create video content that appears strikingly real.

The recent incident involving a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna circulating on social media platforms has highlighted the need for action. The video, which was morphed to resemble the actress, drew significant criticism and sparked a debate about the potential harm caused such content.

To address this issue, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) has directed social media companies to exercise due diligence in identifying misinformation and deepfakes. They are also required to take action expeditiously, well within the timeframes stipulated under the IT Rules 2021. This includes removing reported content within 36 hours and disabling access to it.

Furthermore, the advisory emphasizes the importance of combating impersonation in electronic form, including the use of morphed images. Social media companies have been instructed to take action within 24 hours upon receipt of a complaint in relation to such content.

The government’s action underscores its commitment to the safety and trust of all citizens, with a particular focus on the protection of women who are often targeted such content. Minister of Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, acknowledged the significant challenges posed deepfakes and stressed the need for decisive actions.

In conclusion, the new advisory serves as a stern reminder to social media giants about their responsibility in curbing the spread of misinformation and deepfakes. By taking decisive actions and abiding the rules and regulations, these platforms can play a vital role in ensuring the safety and trust of digital citizens.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are deepfakes?

Deepfakes refer to manipulated or fabricated video or audio content created using artificial intelligence technology. These digital creations often appear highly realistic and can be used to deceive or mislead viewers.

Why is it important to combat misinformation and deepfakes?

Misinformation and deepfakes can have serious consequences, including spreading false information, damaging reputations, and manipulating public opinion. It is crucial to address these issues to uphold the integrity of information and protect individuals from harm.

What actions can social media companies take against misinformation and deepfakes?

The advisory urges social media companies to exercise due diligence in identifying and removing content that violates rules and regulations. They are also required to take action expeditiously, within specified timeframes, upon receiving reports of such content.

What are the potential legal consequences for social media companies that fail to comply with the advisory?

Failure to comply with the advisory could result in legal action against the platform under Rule 7 of the IT Rules 2021. This empowers aggrieved individuals to take platforms to court under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

How does the advisory aim to protect women from the harm caused deepfakes?

The Minister of Electronics and IT emphasized that deepfakes are a major violation that particularly harms women. By taking decisive actions against the spread of deepfakes, the advisory aims to ensure the safety and trust of women and prevent them from being targeted such content.