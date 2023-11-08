Indian Government Takes Action Against Deepfakes on Social Media

The Indian government is taking a firm stance against the proliferation of deepfake videos on social media platforms. In an effort to combat this growing issue, the government has instructed major platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to remove any deepfake content within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.

Deepfakes are digitally manipulated videos that can make it appear as though someone is saying or doing something they never actually did. These videos often spread misinformation and can be particularly damaging when used to defame or harass individuals.

To ensure swift action is taken, the government advises those impacted deepfakes to file a First Information Report (FIR) at the nearest police station. Simultaneously, individuals are encouraged to promptly notify the social media platforms so that appropriate actions can be taken.

Under Section 66 D of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, individuals found guilty of cheating personation using a computer resource can face imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. The government’s advisory emphasizes that social media intermediaries must observe due diligence and inform users not to host any content that impersonates another person.

If social media companies fail to take action, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will step in to ensure compliance with the rules. Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, highlighted the legal obligation of online platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation. Failure to comply with this requirement could lead to legal consequences for the platforms under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

As deepfake technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, it is crucial for both the government and social media platforms to take proactive measures in combating this threat. By swiftly removing deepfake content and cooperating with law enforcement, these platforms can help maintain the integrity of information shared on their platforms and protect individuals from the harmful effects of deepfakes.

FAQs

What are deepfakes?

Deepfakes are digitally manipulated videos that make it appear as though someone is saying or doing something they never actually did.

Why are deepfakes a concern?

Deepfakes can spread misinformation, defame individuals, and be used for harassment or other malicious purposes.

What are the consequences of creating or distributing deepfakes in India?

Under Section 66 D of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, individuals found guilty of cheating personation using a computer resource can face imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

What should I do if I come across a deepfake video?

If you come across a deepfake video, you should file a First Information Report (FIR) at the nearest police station and promptly notify the social media platform so that appropriate actions can be taken.

What actions can social media platforms take against deepfake content?

Social media platforms are required to remove deepfake content within 24 hours of receiving a complaint in accordance with the advisory from the government. Platforms should also inform users not to host any content that impersonates another person.