The Indian Government Issues Notices to Social Media Platforms to Remove Child Sexual Abuse Material

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in India has sent notices to social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Telegram, ordering them to promptly remove any instances of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) from their platforms on the Indian internet. The Ministry stressed the importance of not only removing existing CSAM but also implementing proactive measures to prevent its dissemination in the future.

The notices specifically warned the platforms of the consequences of non-compliance, citing a breach of Rule 3(1)(b) and Rule 4(4) of the IT Rules, 2021. MeitY also cautioned that failure to act in accordance with the notices would result in the withdrawal of their safe harbor protection under Section 79 of the IT Act, which currently shields them from legal liability.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, commented on the government’s determination to create a safe and trusted internet under the IT rules. He emphasized the strict expectations from social media intermediaries to prevent criminal or harmful posts on their platforms, stating that failure to act swiftly would lead to the withdrawal of safe harbor and legal consequences in India.

The government’s zero-tolerance approach to criminal and harmful content on the Indian internet aligns with the existing legal framework provided the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. Specific sections within the act, such as 66E, 67, 67A, and 67B, impose severe penalties and fines for the online transmission of obscene or pornographic content, including CSAM.

The Ministry’s notices reflect the government’s commitment to combatting online child sexual abuse and ensuring the safety of internet users, particularly children. By holding social media platforms accountable for the content shared on their platforms, the Indian government aims to create a secure digital environment for all.

Sources:

– Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)

– Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000