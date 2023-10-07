Indian Government Issues Notice to Social Media Platforms to Remove Child Sexual Abuse Material

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in India has issued a notice to social media platforms such as Telegram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube, instructing them to remove child sexual abuse material (CSAM) from their platforms within a specified time frame. The notice also calls for the implementation of proactive measures to detect and take down CSAM promptly.

The move comes as Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has been advocating for the removal of harmful content from the Indian internet. MeitY has warned that the failure to comply with the notices will result in the withdrawal of safe harbor protection under Section 79 of the IT Act, which provides legal immunity to intermediaries for user-generated content.

The Indian government is taking a zero-tolerance approach to criminal and harmful content on the internet, particularly CSAM. The Information Technology Act of 2000 provides the legal framework to address such content, imposing penalties for the online transmission of obscene or pornographic material.

The notices sent to the social media platforms state that non-compliance with the requirements will be considered a breach of the IT Rules, 2021. Rule 3(1)(b) requires all intermediaries to make efforts to ensure their platforms do not contain content that is harmful to children, among other things. Rule 4(4) specifically applies to social media platforms with more than 50 lakh (5 million) users, mandating them to deploy technology-based solutions to proactively identify and remove CSAM.

It is worth noting that the loss of safe harbor protection is determined courts and not the executive branch. However, for safe harbor to be revoked, someone would need to file a case and the courts would assess whether reasonable efforts were made to remove CSAM.

Social media platforms like Twitter (now X) and YouTube use technologies such as PhotoDNA and CSAI Match, respectively, to detect and remove CSAM. However, concerns have been raised about the effectiveness of these measures, particularly after Elon Musk took over Twitter and CSAM incidents increased on the platform.

In response to the notice, a spokesperson from YouTube stated that they have a zero-tolerance policy on CSAM and have heavily invested in technology and teams to combat it. They removed over 94,000 channels and 2.5 million videos in Q2 2023 for violations of child safety policies.

Telegram, on the other hand, has been urged to publish its transparency report as required the IT Rules, 2021. A spokesperson from Telegram reported that over 8,198 groups and channels were banned in the first five days of October, highlighting the platform’s commitment to addressing harmful content.

The Indian government’s efforts to combat CSAM reflect its commitment to protecting children and making the internet a safer space in the country.

Definitions:

– Child sexual abuse material (CSAM): Material that involves the sexual exploitation or abuse of children.

– Safe harbor protection: Legal immunity provided to intermediaries (platforms) for user-generated content.

– IT Act: Information Technology Act, 2000, the legislation that provides the legal framework for addressing internet-related matters in India.

