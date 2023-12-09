Explore Earth Weather: An Interactive Guide to Global Climate and Natural Disasters

Summary:

Discover Earth’s intricate weather patterns and real-time updates on hurricanes, wildfires, and more with the help of our interactive weather map, Explore Earth Weather. Our platform offers live satellite images, weather forecasts, radar maps, and tropical system tracks to keep you informed and prepared for any climatic event.

Explore Earth Weather is your go-to source for tracking and understanding the world’s weather phenomena. Our interactive map provides real-time updates, allowing you to view live satellite images of storms and wildfires. Dive into comprehensive weather forecast maps offering detailed information on wind patterns, rainfall, temperature, and pressure. Stay ahead of the game and ensure your safety with the latest climate data for your location.

To bring you the most accurate and up-to-date information, we collaborate with notable sources such as NOAA GOES, JMA Himawari, and EUMETSAT Meteosat. Our live satellite images are refreshed every 10 to 15 minutes, enabling you to track the progress of storms and observe fog and low-lying clouds through the blue cloud representation.

Thanks to our partnership with NASA polar-orbiting satellites Aqua and Terra, equipped with high-definition imaging capabilities, we update our HD satellite images twice a day. In turn, this allows you to explore detailed visuals of Earth’s surface, assist in climate research, and appreciate the stunning beauty of our planet.

Be prepared for any climatic event using our extensive weather forecast maps. Updated every 6 hours, these maps incorporate data from DWD ICON and NOAA-NWS GFS, giving you comprehensive insights into weather patterns and trends.

For those concerned about wildfires and extreme heat, our platform utilizes NASA FIRMS data to show points of very high temperatures on the heat sources overlay. Detecting these hotspots daily, we keep you informed about potential fire hazards in your area.

Additionally, our radar maps, provided RainViewer, display real-time rain and snowfall. Though coverage may be limited and some anomalies may occur, this feature offers valuable insights into precipitation trends.

To keep you aware and informed about tropical systems, we generate tracks using data from reliable sources such as NHC, JTWC, NRL, and IBTrACS. Monitor the trajectory and potential impact of hurricanes and other tropical storms to ensure timely preparedness.

Explore Earth Weather is your comprehensive guide to understanding Earth’s climate and staying informed about natural disasters. Powered OpenStreetMap contributors, we offer a trusted and reliable platform for weather enthusiasts, researchers, and individuals seeking to stay safe and well-informed.