The Dark and Original Vision of Beetlejuice Revealed

Beetlejuice is a beloved dark comedy classic that explores themes of death, the afterlife, and the supernatural. However, the original script, penned Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson, promised an even darker version of the film.

According to McDowell’s partner Laurence Senelick, the original script envisioned the ghosts as the nice characters while the living humans were the annoyances. The title character, Beetlejuice, was initially much more sinister and scabrous than Michael Keaton’s portrayal in the final film.

In addition to the darker portrayal of Beetlejuice, the script also included a more graphic death for the Maitlands, played Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis. Their fatal car crash was depicted in a much more explicit and disturbing manner in the original script.

Another significant change from the original script was the character of Lydia Deetz, played Winona Ryder. The script originally included a “normal” sister for Lydia, who was eventually cut in rewrites. This decision added to the overall dark and sad nature of Lydia’s character.

However, the darkest part of the original script was its ending. In the final version, Lydia befriends the Maitlands, banishes Beetlejuice, and finds happiness in her haunted house. But according to Wilson, the original ending had Lydia dying in a fire and joining the Maitlands in the afterlife. This darker conclusion was ultimately changed due to concerns about the message it would send to young audiences.

While Beetlejuice remains a dark comedy, the original script promised an even more chilling and unsettling experience. The decision to tone down the darkness and provide a more optimistic ending resulted in the beloved film we know today.

