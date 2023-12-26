Surprising Celebrity Deaths of the Past Year

In the past 12 months, the world has bid farewell to several beloved celebrities from various fields. Here is a recap of some surprising deaths that occurred during this time:

During January, Grammy-winning guitarist Jeff Beck, known for his contributions to the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, passed away at the age of 78 due to bacterial meningitis. Another musician, Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, died at 54 following complications from bariatric surgery.

In February, the music industry mourned the loss of Burt Bacharach, the Grammy and Oscar-winning songwriter responsible for iconic hits such as “I Say A Little Prayer” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head.” Bacharach died of natural causes at the age of 94.

March brought the sad news of the passing of US actor Lance Reddick from natural causes at the age of 60. Reddick was best known for his roles in “The Wire” and the “John Wick” franchise. British comedian Paul O’Grady, who entertained audiences with his alter ego Lily Savage, unexpectedly passed away at 67.

In April, the music scene mourned the loss of Paul Cattermole, a founding member of the popular ’90s pop group S Club 7, who died from natural causes at the age of 46. Australian stage and screen veteran Barry Humphries, known for his satirical character Dame Edna Everage, also passed away at 89.

May saw the passing of Rolf Harris, once a family favorite but later convicted of indecent assaults. Harris died at 93 from neck cancer and frailty of old age. Bassist Andy Rourke of The Smiths, famous for songs like “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now,” also passed away from pancreatic cancer at 59.

June marked the tragic end of Julian Sands, known for his role in the romantic drama “A Room With A View,” after his remains were found following a months-long manhunt. Glenda Jackson, a two-time Oscar winner and former Labour MP, died at 87, leaving behind a remarkable legacy.

These are just some of the surprising celebrity deaths that occurred throughout the past year. Their contributions to their respective fields will always be remembered and celebrated.