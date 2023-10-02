The Birth of the “Comedians of Comedy” Tour and Film

In the mid-2000s, comedians Patton Oswalt and Brian Posehn were facing a dilemma. They wanted to reach a different audience than the one found in traditional comedy clubs, but they weren’t sure how to do it. That’s when they came up with the idea for the “Comedians of Comedy” tour—a unique indie rock-style tour featuring alternative comedians.

The idea came about during a conversation between Oswalt, Posehn, and their friend Blaine Capatch. They wanted to differentiate themselves from the popular “Kings of Comedy” tour and create a new experience for comedy fans. And so, the “Comedians of Comedy” was born.

The tour aimed to showcase a different side of comedy, one that was more alternative and countercultural. It featured comedians such as Oswalt, Posehn, Maria Bamford, and Zach Galifianakis, who were known for their offbeat and unconventional style of humor.

Initially, there were doubts about whether the tour would succeed. Oswalt was uncertain if they were the right comedians to make it work, considering there were other comedians already performing in smaller music venues. However, the tour gained popularity quickly, and fans flocked to see these alternative comedians in a different setting.

The success of the “Comedians of Comedy” tour led to the creation of a documentary film of the same name. Filmmaker, writer, and producer Blieden had been filming performances of singer-songwriter Michael Penn, who was a friend of Oswalt’s. Patton saw the success of self-released comedy DVDs and decided to do the same.

Oswalt, Blieden, and Galifianakis embarked on a mini road trip, visiting cities like Athens and Baltimore, which later became the basis for the “Comedians of Comedy” documentary. They pitched the idea to Netflix, with CEO Ted Sarandos recognizing the potential of this alternative comedy movement.

The documentary was eventually acquired Netflix and became one of their initial forays into original programming. It resonated with comedy fans who wanted something different from mainstream comedy, and it propelled the careers of the comedians involved.

The “Comedians of Comedy” tour and film paved the way for a new type of comedy experience—one that combined comedy and music venues and highlighted alternative comedians. It showcased the growing alt-comedy movement and opened doors for comedians seeking to reach audiences beyond the traditional comedy club circuit.

