Instagram Guides to be Discontinued: A Shift in Content Curation

In a move that surprised many Instagram users, the popular social media platform has announced that it will be discontinuing the Guides feature that was introduced in 2020. While initially seen as a valuable tool for curating recommendations, Guides failed to gain widespread popularity, leading to its demise.

According to Instagram spokesperson Mari Melguizo, Guides will be replaced private saved collections. This means that existing Guides will be transferred into these collections, allowing users to access them via the ‘Saved’ tab in their profiles settings. The decision to sunset the Guides feature was driven its low usage and a desire to streamline the app’s functionality.

While the removal of Guides may come as a disappointment to some, it signals a larger shift in how users consume content on Instagram. The platform has long been known for its visually-driven nature, with photos and videos taking center stage. However, the rise of Guides highlighted a desire for more curated and informative content.

With its departure, Instagram may be acknowledging that users prefer to discover content organically through their own networks rather than relying on Guides for recommendations. This shift aligns with the platform’s continued evolution as it adapts to changing user preferences and demands.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Guides feature on Instagram?

A: The Guides feature on Instagram was introduced in 2020 as a way to curate recommendations and provide informative content on various topics.

Q: Why is Instagram discontinuing Guides?

A: Instagram is discontinuing Guides due to low usage and a desire to simplify the app’s functionality.

Q: What will happen to existing Guides?

A: Existing Guides will be converted into private saved collections, allowing users to access them through the ‘Saved’ tab in their profiles settings.

Q: What does this signal for content consumption on Instagram?

A: The removal of Guides suggests a shift towards more organic content discovery on Instagram, as users rely less on curated recommendations and more on their own networks.