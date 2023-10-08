Liverpool’s Dream: Reliving the Giant Spectacular

Liverpool’s Dream, the third and final installment of the Giant Spectacular, brought a wave of excitement and sadness to the streets of Liverpool and Wirral. From October 4 to 7, 2018, over a million visitors were treated to a memorable journey as the Royal de Luxe puppets embarked on a 21-mile adventure, reuniting the Big Giant, Little Boy Giant, and Xolo the dog.

While this marked the end of an era, members of the Liverpool Memories and History WhatsApp community were given the opportunity to relive the magic through the ECHO’s collection of photographs and videos. These visual reminders of the event allowed people to reminisce and share their experiences with others.

Joining the Liverpool ECHO Memories and History WhatsApp community offers a chance to be part of this shared experience. By clicking on the provided link or scanning the QR code, you can relive some of the incredible moments that took place during Liverpool’s Dream. The community ensures that only updates from the Liverpool ECHO team will appear in your feed, providing a spam-free environment.

It is important to note that your privacy is respected within the community. Your personal details will not be visible to others, and you will only receive messages from the Liverpool ECHO team. Daily updates will keep you informed without overwhelming your WhatsApp feed. If at any point you no longer wish to be part of the community, leaving is as simple as a few clicks.

Liverpool’s Dream was a monumental event that captured the hearts of both locals and visitors. Joining the Liverpool ECHO Memories and History WhatsApp community allows you to relive these cherished memories and be part of a community that appreciates the city’s rich history and culture.

