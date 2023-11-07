Digital Revolution: Reliance Jio Partners with Transsion’s Itel, Lava, and Nokia to Cater to 2G Users

Reliance Jio, the leading telecom operator in India, has collaborated with feature phone manufacturers Itel, Lava, and Nokia to bridge the digital divide in the country. The partnership aims to provide affordable Jio Bharat 4G devices, targeting the transition of around 250 million 2G users to 4G services. This collaboration seeks to empower users with advanced technology and better connectivity options.

Sunil Dutt, President of the Devices Division at Reliance Jio, shared that brands like Itel, Lava, and Nokia are actively engaged in building new Jio Bharat devices. He emphasized that affordability is the key factor driving Jio’s push into the feature phone market. The aim is to establish a strong presence of Jio Bharat devices in the market, resonating with the consumers.

The Jio Bharat phones come with special 4G monthly plans that are priced competitively lower than market rates. With prices starting at Rs 123 for a duration of 28 days, these plans offer 500MB of daily data along with a host of content including live TV with over 450 channels, the latest films, songs, and IPL streaming. Additionally, Jio Bharat phones will support UPI payments, enabling users to make payments conveniently through a scan-and-pay option.

Jio Bharat currently offers three models – JioBharat V2, JioBharat K1 Karbonn, and JioBharat B1 – in its portfolio. However, the company plans to introduce more models later this year. While the primary focus is on transitioning 2G users to the 4G ecosystem, Reliance Jio is also prioritizing the rollout of 5G services in the country.

Reliance Jio’s collaboration with Itel, Lava, and Nokia signifies a major step towards bridging the digital divide in India. This partnership not only aims to provide affordable 4G devices but also offers affordable data plans and a wide range of content, empowering users with the benefits of high-speed connectivity and access to digital services.

