Reliance Jio Collaborates with Phone Makers to Drive Affordable 4G Devices

Reliance Jio, a leading Indian telecommunications company, has announced a strategic partnership with Transsion’s Itel, Lava, and Nokia to create affordable 4G devices. The aim of this collaboration is to facilitate the transition of around 250 million 2G users to 4G services. In addition to this, Reliance Jio is planning to introduce an upgraded version of its popular Rs 999-priced 4G phone.

According to ET, Sunil Dutt, the President of the Devices Division at Jio, highlighted the active involvement of Lava, Nokia, and Itel in the development of new Jio Bharat devices. He emphasized the importance of affordability in driving Jio’s expansion into the feature phone market, stating, “Today, all brands, whether it’s Itel, Lava, or Nokia, are in touch with us in terms of how do we make it happen.”

The Jio Bharat phones come with specially designed 4G monthly plans that offer competitive pricing compared to the market rates. These plans provide users with access to a wide range of content, including live TV streaming, the latest films, thousands of songs, and IPL streaming. The prices of these plans are approximately 30% lower than those of the competition. The cheapest plan starts at Rs 123 for 28 days, offering daily data allowance of 500MB.

One notable feature of the Jio Bharat phones is their support for UPI payments, including a convenient scan-and-pay option. This integration of digital payment services allows users to make secure and hassle-free transactions directly from their devices.

Currently, the Jio Bharat platform offers three smartphone models, namely JioBharat V2, JioBharat K1 Karbonn, and JioBharat B1. However, Reliance Jio plans to expand its device portfolio with more options later this year. While the primary focus is on transitioning 2G users to the 4G ecosystem, Reliance Jio is also actively working towards the rollout of 5G technology.

With this collaboration and the introduction of budget-friendly 4G devices, Reliance Jio aims to bridge the digital divide and enable millions of users to access high-speed internet services at an affordable cost.

