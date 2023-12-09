Amateur Radio Convention Highlights Innovative Science Projects Students

Amateur radio, also known as ham radio, has long been recognized for its important role during disasters and emergencies. However, at the Lamakaan Amateur Radio Convention (LARC) in Hyderabad, India, the focus was not only on the life-saving capabilities of ham radio operators, but also on the innovative science projects created students.

The convention, now in its sixth year, showcased the power of personal science and the potential for learning and creativity outside of traditional laboratory settings. Organized Farhan Ashhar and hosted at Muffakam Jah College of Engineering, LARC aimed to inspire curious minds, amateurs, and tinkerers to explore the possibilities of science.

Among the impressive projects on display were two designed Class IX boys from Telangana State Model School in Dindi, Nalgonda. Shravan created an ultrasonic radar with a range of 45 cm, while Siddharth connected a small display unit to a device that measured temperature and moisture in the air. These projects highlighted the innovation and problem-solving skills of young students, proving that science is not limited to big labs or corporate agendas.

In addition to showcasing student projects, LARC provided an opportunity for attendees to learn about radio communication and electronic engineering. Shashi Bhushan, the director of LARC, emphasized that the convention was designed for those who view communication as a hobby and seek to expand their knowledge in these fields.

While ham radio operators have traditionally been known for their crucial role during disasters, the Lamakaan Amateur Radio Convention demonstrated that their skills and expertise extend far beyond emergency situations. By encouraging innovation and exploring unconventional approaches to science, LARC offered a platform for personal growth and the advancement of amateur science.