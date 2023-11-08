New Community Connects Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Diaspora

A new platform has been launched to bridge the gap between Bosnia and Herzegovina’s diaspora and their home country. Naša perspektiva, an association dedicated to fostering engagement and investment opportunities, announced the launch of a WhatsApp community for the diaspora.

Recognizing the need to effectively inform and involve the diaspora in the development of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the association has leveraged the popularity of phone applications and social networks to keep the community connected. By utilizing WhatsApp, the association aims to provide relevant and concise information about investment and business-to-business opportunities, internship programs, knowledge transfer, financial and technical support, and other engagement possibilities for the diaspora.

Armin Alijagić from the Business Center of BiH diaspora highlighted the importance of adapting to the ever-increasing pace of life, particularly in Western countries where a significant number of Bosnians reside. The challenge lies in effectively informing the diaspora and fostering long-term engagement with their country of origin.

The recent implementation of the USAID project, Diaspora Invest, further incentivizes collaboration between local communities and the diaspora. With an investment of $15.7 million, the five-year project seeks to catalyze investments and knowledge transfer from the diaspora to support Bosnia and Herzegovina’s economic and social development.

Through this new WhatsApp community, the diaspora can stay informed about important status issues, while also exploring various avenues for contributing to their home country. The platform serves as a reliable and convenient channel for sharing information, enabling the diaspora to actively participate in the growth and prosperity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

