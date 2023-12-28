The Denver Broncos Part Ways with Russell Wilson

In a surprising move, the Denver Broncos have decided to cut ties with quarterback Russell Wilson, signaling the end of an era. Back in 2022, the Broncos traded a hefty package that included multiple draft picks and players to acquire Wilson from the Seahawks. However, it seems that the team has now admitted its mistake and is ready to move on.

Head coach Sean Payton is known for his decisive actions when it comes to acknowledging errors. Instead of doubling down on the questionable trade, he has chosen to bench Wilson for the remainder of the season. It’s clear that the Broncos are seeking a fresh start and hoping to find a spark with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Although a trade is theoretically possible, it is highly unlikely. Wilson holds a no-trade clause and has no incentive to waive it. By waiting to be released, he can freely choose his next destination without burdening his new team with additional compensation to the Broncos.

Furthermore, Wilson has a strategic plan in place. With $39 million already guaranteed to him in 2024, he could sign a one-year minimum deal with another team, forcing the Broncos to pay the remaining balance. This move would allow Wilson to rebuild his career on his own terms and potentially re-sign with the team of his choice in 2025 or explore the free-agent market once again.

Now that it’s certain Wilson will be released before the next set of injury guarantees kick in, all eyes are on his future destination. Many teams will surely be interested in acquiring a proven quarterback of his caliber, making it an exciting offseason for NFL fans and executives alike.