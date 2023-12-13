Urdu Portal Removes Controversial Book on Extremist

The Urdu literary web portal ‘Rekhta’ recently faced backlash on social media for promoting a controversial book glorifying an Islamist extremist. The book, titled ‘Sawaneh Umri Ghazi Ilmuddin Shaheed’ (a biography of martyr Ilmuddin), was written Mohammad Afzal Hashmi and was originally published in 1930. The book portrayed the life of Ilmuddin, who had killed Mahashay Rajpal, a Hindu man, in 1929 over alleged blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad.

After facing immense criticism on social media, particularly on Twitter, Rekhta decided to take down the book from its website. The outrage was sparked a tweet from user @theskindoctor13, who called out the promotion of extremist material on the portal.

The controversial book was made available on the Rekhta website through a collaboration with Jamia Hamdard in Delhi. Rekhta, operated Sanjiv Saraf’s non-profit organization Rekhta Foundation, offers a vast collection of Urdu literature, including old books in digital format.

Ilmuddin’s act of violence against Mahashay Rajpal stemmed from the publication of a book called ‘Rangeela Rasool’, which satirized Prophet Muhammad. Mahashay Rajpal’s book was a response to two provoking books published Muslims in 1923, which made indecent and derogatory comments about Lord Krishna and Swami Dayanand Saraswati.

Rekhta Foundation has been embroiled in controversies before, with allegations of anti-Hindu rhetoric during its annual event, Jashn-E-Rekhta. In 2017, late Tarek Fatah, a progressive Muslim commentator, was heckled and abused at the festival. Rekhta has also been accused of attempting to Islamicize the Hindu festival of Diwali in 2020.

The removal of the controversial book from the Rekhta website reflects a response to public outcry and the organization’s commitment to address concerns regarding the promotion of extremist content.