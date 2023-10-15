SERAP Urges Senate President and Speaker to Reject Social Media Regulation Bill

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to reject the recently reintroduced social media regulation bill. SERAP argues that the bill would unduly restrict the rights to freedom of expression and privacy, and that the government should not compel technology firms like Google and YouTube to limit these fundamental human rights.

SERAP argues that the bill would criminalize the legitimate exercise of human rights and that regulating social media would be inconsistent with the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights obligations. The organization warns that the bill would lead to a digital siege and is prepared to take legal action against the National Assembly and the federal government should the bill become law.

In addition, SERAP encourages the government to focus on addressing the country’s growing social and economic inequalities rather than rushing to pass the regulation bill. The organization believes that social media can provide opportunities for development and should not be restricted.

The Nigerian Constitution and international human rights treaties protect the freedom of expression, including political discourse, journalism, and artistic expression. Any restriction on this right must meet the requirements of legality, necessity, proportionality, and non-discrimination. The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights has also called on states to refrain from restricting access to the Internet and digital technologies.

According to SERAP’s information, the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has stated that the social media regulation bill has been submitted to the National Assembly. The bill seeks to amend the NBC Act and address social media issues.

Source: Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)

Definitions:

– Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) – an organization in Nigeria that promotes transparency and accountability in governance and advocates for socio-economic rights

– National Assembly – the legislative body of the Nigerian government

– National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) – the regulatory body that oversees broadcasting in Nigeria.