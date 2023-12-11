New Theory Challenges Quantum Physics: Spacetime may be Classical, Not Quantum

A groundbreaking new theory that challenges the foundations of modern physics suggests that spacetime may be classical, not quantum. Developed physicists at UCL (University College London), this theory offers a consistent and unified explanation of gravity and quantum mechanics while preserving Einstein’s classical concept of spacetime.

For over a century, modern physics has been based on two conflicting theories: quantum theory, which governs the smallest particles in the universe, and Einstein’s theory of general relativity, which explains gravity through the bending of spacetime. The prevailing assumption has been that quantum theory must be modified to accommodate Einstein’s theory, leading to candidates such as string theory and loop quantum gravity.

However, the new theory proposes an alternative approach suggesting that spacetime itself may be classical and not governed quantum theory. The theory, called a “postquantum theory of classical gravity,” modifies quantum theory and predicts random and violent fluctuations in spacetime that are larger than those predicted quantum theory. These fluctuations make the apparent weight of objects unpredictable when measured precisely enough.

To test this theory, the UCL researchers proposed an experiment to measure the weight fluctuations of a 1kg mass. If the fluctuations are smaller than expected, it would rule out the theory. The outcome of this experiment, or any other evidence confirming the quantum versus classical nature of spacetime, is the subject of a bet between the UCL researchers and leading proponents of other quantum theories.

Over the past five years, the UCL research group has been studying this theory and its consequences. The researchers believe that this discovery challenges our understanding of the fundamental nature of gravity, but also provides an opportunity for experimental verification of its potential quantum nature.

By exploring the random fluctuations in the curvature of spacetime, the researchers hope to determine whether spacetime has a quantum or classical nature. The experiments could provide insights into the pursuit of a quantum theory of gravity and offer a new perspective on the fundamental nature of the universe.