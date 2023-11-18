New Ways to Regulate Social Media: A Paradigm Shift on the Horizon

In an era dominated social media, the regulation of online platforms has become a pressing concern for governments around the world. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has acknowledged this reality, stating that the government of Goa is prepared to consider suggestions on how to regulate social media. While recognizing the invaluable role played print and electronic media, Sawant emphasized the need to adapt to the digital age.

With the ever-increasing influence of social media, the Chief Minister believes that if regulation is not implemented soon, these platforms will overshadow traditional media channels. The potential consequences of non-regulation are significant, posing a challenge to the dissemination of accurate and factual information. The state government’s willingness to address this issue is a step towards ensuring that the influence of social media is harnessed responsibly.

Sawant also called on the Goa Union of Journalists (GUJ) to play an active role in controlling self-proclaimed journalists. He urged the GUJ to propose measures to ban certain content on social media, as this would provide justice to bona fide journalists. By taking a proactive stance, the GUJ can contribute to the development of a balanced and truthful media landscape.

While highlighting the power of social media, Sawant acknowledged the risks associated with the spread of fake news. He emphasized that the role of print and electronic media is to deliver news based on verifiable facts. As misinformation can rapidly spread like wildfire on social media platforms, the regulation of these channels becomes increasingly crucial in maintaining the integrity of news dissemination.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sawant emphasized the role of the media in shedding light on the activities of non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Holding NGOs to the same standards of transparency and accountability as the government should be a shared priority. The media’s investigative efforts can safeguard the interests of the state uncovering any wrongdoing, thereby fostering public trust in these organizations.

In conclusion, the call for social media regulation marks a paradigm shift in media governance. Goa’s willingness to explore potential solutions reflects a recognition of the importance of addressing the challenges posed the digital era. By actively involving journalists and ensuring the responsible use of social media, a more balanced and reliable media landscape can be achieved.

