The Rise of Deepfakes: Technology’s Double-Edged Sword

Last month, a shocking video of actor Rashmika Mandanna went viral, leaving netizens in a state of shock and horror. The short clip, manipulated using deepfake technology, featured Mandanna’s likeness and showed her entering a lift in a bodysuit. The incident shed light on the dark side of deepfakes, a growing concern in the digital age.

Deepfakes are digitally altered media, including videos, audio, and images, that are created using Artificial Intelligence (AI). With hyper-realistic manipulation, they have the potential to damage reputations, fabricate evidence, and undermine trust in democratic institutions. This technology has even made its way into political messaging, posing a serious threat as the general elections approach.

In 2020, deepfakes were first used in political campaigns in India. Videos of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari were circulated on WhatsApp, showing him hurling allegations against his political opponent in different languages. Similar incidents have occurred in other countries, such as Argentina, where deepfake technology was used to portray presidential candidates in misleading ways.

While deepfakes have beneficial applications in education, film production, and criminal forensics, they also have the potential to exploit people and spread misinformation. The technology has advanced to the point where even semi-skilled individuals can generate deepfakes morphing audio-visual clips and images.

The rise of deepfakes has raised concerns about the gendered impact of this technology. A study conducted AI firm Deeptrace found that a staggering 96% of deepfakes were pornographic, with 99% of them involving women. Deepfake technology is being weaponized against women, leading to psychological trauma and social repercussions.

In response to this growing threat, organizations like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have created tools to help individuals detect deepfakes. MIT’s Detect Fakes website focuses on recognizing small intricate details that can reveal the authenticity of media.

While India lacks specific laws addressing deepfakes and AI-related crimes, existing legislations offer some relief. Provisions under the Information Technology Act, 2000, can be applied to deepfake crimes that violate privacy or involve impersonation. The Indian Penal Code, 1860, also includes sections that can be used to prosecute cybercrimes associated with deepfakes.

However, there is a legal vacuum when it comes to addressing the challenges posed emerging technologies like deepfakes. Existing laws were not designed with these technological advancements in mind. It is essential for legislators and policymakers to adapt and update legal frameworks to effectively combat the threats posed deepfakes.

