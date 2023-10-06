Regular School Board Meeting Overview

The School District of Maple held a regular school board meeting on October 9, 2023, at Northwestern High School. The meeting, which was streamed live on the district’s website, focused on various agenda items and reports. The board addressed matters such as the approval of the agenda, financial reports, and student trips. Additionally, there were administrative reports and a designated time for public comments.

During the meeting, the board discussed Wisconsin Act 20, a legislative act that affected the school district. Mr. Larrabee provided a report on its implications. Various approval items were also discussed, including requests for student trips and the Start College Now/Early College Credit Program for Spring 2024.

The board also dealt with financial matters, such as budget revisions for the 2022-23 fiscal year, as well as the tax levy and budget for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year. In order to purchase new propane buses, the board considered a loan from Chippewa Valley Bank. They also discussed temporary borrowing according to the Wisconsin State Statute.

The administrative report covered a range of topics, including communications, pupil count and open enrollment, fall region meetings, maintenance updates, and donations. Additionally, there were reports from various school departments and personnel, such as Northwestern High School, Northwestern Middle School, and the Director of Special Education.

The meeting concluded with a time for audience comments and a consideration to move to an executive session. The board planned to discuss matters exempted from open sessions, including staffing and benefits for the next school year and an expulsion hearing.

Overall, the regular school board meeting addressed a variety of important issues and allowed for public participation and engagement in the decision-making process.

