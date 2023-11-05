Regina Spektor Responds to Björk’s Controversial Instagram Post on Israel-Palestine Conflict

Singer Regina Spektor recently addressed a controversial Instagram post fellow musician Björk, in which Björk shared an infographic highlighting the Israeli occupation of Palestine. While Björk captioned the post with the question, “Is this what you call sharing?”, Spektor expressed disappointment in what she perceived as a “false” narrative being perpetuated.

The infographic displayed the changes in the territorial presence of Palestine from 1946 to 2012, showcasing the land Israel occupied over the years. Spektor highlighted that this was Björk’s first public statement on the conflict, questioning her choice to share what she considers a misrepresentation of the situation.

Spektor, who has been vocal about her support for Israel on her own Instagram account, expressed how disheartening it is to witness someone she considers a hero promote what she believes to be a biased and inaccurate portrayal. She emphasized the importance of acknowledging the extensive history of violence, suffering, and loss experienced innocent Jewish lives.

While acknowledging the sorrowful reality of mourning the dead and worrying about loved ones in Israel and beyond, Spektor encouraged a focus on dismantling misconceptions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. She urged a united effort to combat the spread of misinformation and expressed hope for a stronger, more peaceful future.

