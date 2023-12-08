LinkedIn Headquarters Recognized for Sustainable Design

LinkedIn’s new headquarters in Mountain View, California has recently received the prestigious 2023 American Architecture Award for its sustainable design. The award was presented The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design, and Urban Studies.

The innovative campus, designed Jeong Choi of Studios Architecture, encompasses a total of one million square feet and integrates three new buildings and two parking structures with three existing buildings. The emphasis was placed on prioritizing access to natural light, views, and direct connections to the outdoors.

The first phase of the project has already been completed, featuring a 244,788 square foot office building, a 1,030 space parking structure, and a 3,300 square foot pavilion. The design of the new headquarters building (B1) takes into consideration the existing structures and site area, creating a new gateway to the campus.

The exterior of the building features a concrete façade and larger floorplates on the lower levels, complementing the neighboring tilt-up precast structures. As the glazed volumes ascend, they narrow, providing elevated decks with panoramic views. A prominent illuminated staircase draws visitors to the main entrance and encourages employees to enjoy the landscaped terrace for various activities.

In addition to the office building, the parking garage (P1) stands out with its perforated and folded aluminum panels, green planted walls, and a striking bright red stair that illuminates at night. The garage surpasses environmental standards, equipped with roof-mounted PVs, EV parking, bicycle parking, and energy-efficient LED lighting controlled occupancy sensors.

The campus also features a steel and mass timber pavilion at ground level, resembling a modern treehouse. The pavilion serves as a gathering space with a coffee bar and hosts community events such as happy hours and farmers’ markets. It has become a popular spot for casual meetings and providing a comfortable environment for employees to catch up on work.

LinkedIn’s sustainable commitment is demonstrated through the use of low-carbon concrete developed CarbonCure, making it one of the first developments to adopt this innovative material. The project has been featured as a case study in the Corporate Playbook, a new initiative developed Breakthrough Energy and Gates Ventures.

With its sustainable design, integration of nature, and innovative materials, LinkedIn’s headquarters sets a benchmark for environmentally conscious architecture and workplace design.