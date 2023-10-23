Kayapo: Guardians of the Forest – Celebrating Indigenous Culture Through NFT Art

Renowned Turkish media artist Refik Anadol has partnered with the indigenous Kayapo tribe of Brazil to create a series of unique NFT artworks titled “Kayapo: Guardians of the Forest”. Launched on the SuperRare platform on October 15th, the collection has already generated over $3.9 million in sales within a week.

The NFT collection consists of 10 pieces, each showcasing different aspects of the Kayapo tribe’s way of life, including their rituals, dances, crafts, and environmental activism. Anadol’s signature style, which utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning, transforms data from the tribe’s archive of photos, videos, and audio recordings, as well as satellite imagery of their Amazon rainforest territory, into visually stunning artworks.

Inspired the Kayapo’s resilience and wisdom in preserving their ancestral lands and traditions despite threats from deforestation, mining, and climate change, Anadol aims to raise awareness and support for their cause through his art. He also expresses his gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with the tribe and learn from their knowledge and values.

The project is part of a larger initiative called “Kayapo Futures”, led the Kayapo Cultural Association (AKA). The initiative aims to empower the tribe with digital tools and platforms to preserve and share their culture, generate income and resources for their communities, and advocate for indigenous sovereignty and environmental justice.

80% of the proceeds from the NFT sales will directly benefit the tribe, while the remaining 20% will cover project costs and support AKA’s ongoing work. The funds will be allocated to improving healthcare, education, communication, and infrastructure in Kayapo villages, supporting environmental monitoring and protection activities, and promoting cultural preservation and expression.

The NFT project has received widespread acclaim from the art world and the crypto community. Collectors appreciate the artistic quality and innovation of the artworks, as well as the social impact and significance of the collaboration. Some pieces have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars, with one piece reaching over $1 million.

The project sparks a discussion about the ethical and environmental implications of NFTs. Anadol and AKA address these concerns implementing measures to minimize the environmental impact and ensure a fair and respectful collaboration. They utilize renewable energy sources, offset emissions, and follow ethical principles and best practices.

“Kayapo: Guardians of the Forest” exemplifies how NFTs can be a powerful tool for artistic expression, cultural preservation, social change, and economic empowerment. The project showcases Refik Anadol’s visionary talent and pushes the boundaries of art and technology.

