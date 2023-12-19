Reem Shaikh and Zain Imam: A Unique Bond

Reem Shaikh and Zain Imam have been known for their close friendship, but recently, Reem left everyone surprised when she unfollowed Zain on social media. Fans were eager to know what led to this sudden action.

In a recent interview with a leading portal, Reem Shaikh shared her perspective on unfollowing Zain Imam. She revealed that their fights are nothing out of the ordinary and that venting their anger on social media is just one of their ways of dealing with it.

“Zain and I are really good friends. People know I’m a teenager, but what they don’t realize is that Zain is also a teenager mentally,” Reem told Pinkvilla. “We have fights, and expressing our anger on social media is just one of the things we do. It’s our way of letting off steam.”

She further explained that when they have a disagreement, they make sure the other person knows they’re angry unfollowing each other on social media. However, she emphasized that there is no bad blood between them and it’s not a big deal.

Interestingly, Reem also mentioned that their friendship didn’t blossom while working together. Rather, it was their shared love for food that brought them closer. Reem and Zain were seen together in the show, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan.

As for Reem Shaikh, she is a talented actress who has appeared in popular shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Tujhse Hai Raabta, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. She is set to star in an upcoming web series alongside Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget.

In conclusion, while Reem Shaikh’s decision to unfollow Zain Imam on social media might have come as a shock to fans, it seems to be a part of their unique friendship, where expressing anger through social media is an outlet for both of them.