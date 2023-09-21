Instagram Set to Make a Recovery, Predicts WARC

The World Advertising Research Center (WARC) has forecasted a positive future for Instagram, with the social media platform expected to generate $71 billion in ad revenues 2024. This comes as a welcome prediction for Meta, the parent company of Instagram, after experiencing a decline in revenues in the past year.

In 2022, Meta faced challenges due to the effects of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) policy and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s significant investment in the Metaverse, resulting in a decline in ad revenues and the lowest stock price since 2016. However, Meta appears to have corrected its course in 2023, with a 12 percent year-over-year increase in ad revenues for the latest quarter and a 159 percent rise in stock price.

According to WARC, Instagram is poised to overtake Facebook in terms of ad revenues, with 2024 projected to see a 25.8 percent increase in ad revenues, reaching $71 billion. Instagram accounted for 44 percent of Meta’s revenue in the previous year, and WARC suggests that the platform will soon surpass Facebook.

Meta’s investment in artificial intelligence (AI) has played a role in compensating for the losses caused Apple’s privacy changes. By implementing AI for content recommendation and advertising automation, Meta has improved its targeting capabilities, helping to drive revenue growth.

Reels, Instagram’s short-form video feature, has also contributed to this growth. Previously criticized for imitating TikTok with less engagement, Reels now outperforms other types of content on Instagram. According to Emplifi, Reels generate 55 percent more interactions than single image posts and 29 percent more interactions than standard videos. Ad campaigns on Reels also reach twice the audience compared to TikTok.

Younger audiences, including Gen Z and Millennials, have been particularly drawn to Instagram, surpassing TikTok and Facebook in usage. Influencers also favor Instagram over TikTok, creating a promising space for advertisers to tap into. WARC projects that global retail spend on Instagram will reach $9.1 billion 2024, highlighting the platform’s growing popularity for social commerce.

While the future looks positive, Meta faces potential hurdles. Non-compliance with EU regulations has led to proposed changes to its consent mechanism, requiring users to explicitly agree to have their data used for targeted ads. This shift may impact revenue growth similarly to Apple’s consent policy. Furthermore, if further legislation is introduced to regulate AI deployment Big Tech firms, Meta’s targeting solutions could face scrutiny from regulators.

