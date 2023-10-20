The Fall of the House of Usher: Willa Fitzgerald Joins Netflix’s Adaptation

Willa Fitzgerald has been cast in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of “The Fall of the House of Usher.” The American actress, known for her roles in “Scream: The TV Series” and “Little Women,” will be starring alongside Stephen McKinley Henderson and Victoria Pedretti in the horror series based on the classic Edgar Allan Poe tale.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” follows the story of the Usher siblings, who are forced to confront the dark secrets that haunt their ancestral home. Fitzgerald will be portraying Madeline Usher, one of the siblings, whose descent into madness adds to the eerie atmosphere of the story.

The adaptation, helmed Mike Flanagan, is set to be a modern take on the Gothic horror tale. Flanagan, who previously worked on Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” is known for his ability to create suspenseful and atmospheric narratives, making him the perfect fit for “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

Fitzgerald’s casting adds to the anticipation for the series, as she has proven her talent for bringing complex characters to life. Her previous roles have showcased her ability to embody both vulnerability and strength, qualities that will be crucial for her portrayal of Madeline Usher.

With an impressive cast and a proven director, Netflix’s adaptation of “The Fall of the House of Usher” holds great promise. Fans of Edgar Allan Poe’s chilling works and lovers of suspenseful horror are eagerly awaiting its release.

– Willa Fitzgerald photo Eike Schroter for Netflix

– “The Fall of the House of Usher” Edgar Allan Poe