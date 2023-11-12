Reelgood’s Top 10: Netflix Continues to Reign Supreme

Streaming on the weekends has become a beloved pastime for many, and Reelgood is always there to help us find the perfect content to indulge in. Whether you’re in the mood for something fresh or want to know what’s trending, Reelgood has the data you need. This week’s Top 10 list showcases a diverse range of titles, with some surprising shifts from last week.

Taking the top spot on the list is Netflix’s highly anticipated series, “All The Light We Cannot See.” This captivating adaptation has captured the hearts of viewers, making it the most-streamed item in the past week. It’s clear that Netflix continues to dominate the streaming industry with their exceptional content offerings.

At number two, we have Hulu’s “A Haunting in Venice,” an intriguing adaptation of an Agatha Christie work. Despite Halloween being over, many viewers are still enthralled spooky tales, and this series delivers on the chills.

Apple TV’s “Lessons in Chemistry” secures the third spot on the list. Based on a book and starring Brie Larson, this series has garnered significant attention and praise from viewers. It’s a testament to the power of well-crafted storytelling and talented performances.

Peacock’s “Five Nights at Freddy’s” holds strong at number four, proving that it’s still a hot topic among fans. This project continues to spark discussions and capture the imagination of viewers.

The remaining projects in the Top 10 are all courtesy of Netflix, further cementing their dominance. From “The Fall of the House of Usher” at number five, to the crime mini-series “Bodies” at number six, and the highly anticipated “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” at number seven – Netflix has a firm grip on the streaming landscape.

As we near the end of the list, we have Peacock’s “Yellowstone” at number eight, Netflix’s raunchcom “No Hard Feelings” featuring Jennifer Lawrence at number nine, and Amazon Prime’s “Gen V” wrapping up the list at number ten.

It’s clear from this week’s Top 10 that Netflix continues to captivate audiences with their diverse and captivating offerings. While other streaming services make appearances on the list, none can rival Netflix’s stronghold on the market.

As always, it’s fascinating to see which streaming services come out on top each week. Will Netflix continue its reign next week, or will another platform rise to the occasion? Only time will tell.

