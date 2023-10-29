Frequently Asked Questions

Netflix Takes the Lead in Halloween Streaming

With Halloween just around the corner, streaming choices are becoming increasingly important. According to the latest stats from Reelgood, Netflix is dominating the streaming scene this week. Despite recent price hikes, Netflix has secured the top three spots in the list of the most-streamed projects.

Topping the charts is “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a gripping series based on Edgar Allen Poe’s iconic short story. With only eight episodes, this show has generated a lot of buzz and captivated audiences.

In second place, we have “No Hard Feelings,” a hilarious comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman. This raunchy film is guaranteed to provide plenty of laughs.

Taking the third spot is “Bodies,” a drama and crime series that follows a murder through four different timelines. This gripping show will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

However, it’s not all about Netflix. Amazon Prime is also making its mark with “Totally Killer” coming in at number five on the list. Additionally, “The Burial” rounds out the top 10, showcasing the streaming platform’s commitment to providing diverse and captivating content.

As Halloween approaches, it’s clear that audiences are turning to Netflix for their spooky entertainment. But Amazon Prime is not far behind, offering a range of thrilling options to get viewers in the Halloween spirit.

So, whether you’re looking to beat the Sunday Scaries or searching for a new show to enjoy with your loved ones, this list of top-streamed projects is sure to provide some inspiration.

