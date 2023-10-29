Ree Drummond’s Cookbook Tour Takes Off in the Vibrant New York City

Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, has set sail on her highly anticipated cookbook tour, starting with the bustling streets of New York City. Known for her love of the city, its energetic atmosphere, and delectable cuisine, this choice of location seems like a perfect fit for the beloved cookbook author.

During a previous visit to the city, Ree expressed her fondness, saying, “The three of us were still smiling over our four days in the Big Apple…and we’ll probably still be smiling about it into next week! It was a truly special time.” Judging her social media posts, it’s safe to assume that this trip has evoked the same joy and excitement in Ree.

For admirers of Ree’s adventures documented through her cookbooks, this culinary journey promises to be a captivating one. Whether she’s venturing across Europe or exploring the wonders of Colorado, fans eagerly anticipate living vicariously through her experiences. And as expected, Ree did not disappoint with the intriguing details of her New York trip.

Joined her daughters Alex, Paige, and Betsy, Ree embarked on a girls’ trip that encompassed everything from savoring delightful cuisine to admiring the vibrant fall foliage. They also embraced the city’s fashionable vibes, showcasing stunning outfits that left fans envious. Who wouldn’t want that denim skirt?

While in New York, Ree made an appearance on the popular Today Show, discussing her latest cookbook, “Dinner’s Ready!” This culinary gem is brimming with quick and attainable recipes that are perfect for whipping up a mouthwatering dinner tonight, not next week or tomorrow.

Aside from work commitments, the Drummond ladies savored their time in New York. They had a delightful day at Washington Square Park, capturing stunning photos adorned the changing autumn leaves. Paige’s fabulous fall outfits added an extra touch of chic to their adventures.

Of course, no visit with The Pioneer Woman is complete without indulging in the city’s tantalizing food scene. Ree’s adoration for New York’s culinary offerings is evident, as she and her daughters relished in mouthwatering Italian cuisine and made sure to grab a classic New York bagel—a must for any visitor.

This exciting journey has just begun, with Omaha and Sioux Falls as Ree’s upcoming stops on her cookbook tour. With eight more destinations to follow, there’s a good chance she might be visiting a city near you. Will you have the opportunity to meet Ree on the road? Let us know in the comments below!

